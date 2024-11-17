A throwback video of US President Donald Trump, holding his youngest son Barron Trump in his arms, has resurfaced on social media.

A throwback video of US President Donald Trump, holding his youngest son Barron Trump in his arms, has resurfaced on social media. The viral clip, originally from 2007, has left netizens gushing over junior Trump.

Donald Trump, who recently emerged victorious against rival Kamala Harris in the US Presidential polls, was heard calling his son "vicious" and "violent" in the clip.

"That's Barron," Trump says, holding the infant up for all to see. "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent. All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur. And most importantly, hopefully, he is smart because smart is really the ingredient. So, Barron, good luck. You have a long way to go," he says, standing in front of a podium.

The Tik Tok video, shared on 'X', was captioned, "Trump showing baby Barron in 2007."

Little Barron Trump was further seen holding the mic, leaving the audience in splits. Donald Trump then handed over the baby to his mother, Melania Trump.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Even as a baby he had that serious looking down stare, and stoic face", an user pointed out.

Another user hilariously wrote, "Yeah Dad, just give me this microphone and I'll tell you what's what."

"Now that is a father who loves his son", a third joined.