‘He needs rest, not questions’: Internet reacts to video of wife confronting husband after 72-hour work marathon

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a heated argument between a tired man and his wife after he returns home from a 72-hour work shift.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

‘He needs rest, not questions’: Internet reacts to video of wife confronting husband after 72-hour work marathon
Conversations about work-life balance are becoming a common topic of discussion, highlighting growing awareness of its impact on employee well-being and overall organizational performance. Highlighting this, a video has surfaced online that has reignited discussions about toxic work culture, men's mental health, and the delicate balance between professional duties and family life.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a heated argument between a tired man and his wife after he returns home from a 72-hour work shift.

What's in the video?

In the viral video, the woman is seen angrily confronting her husband, claiming that he spends only 16 hours at home while she works 72 hours continuously. She shouts, "You've come. You'll spend 16 hours at home, 72 hours for the railways... We'll be doing the housework all day. You'll come back after 72 hours, tell me something." She expresses her frustration at her husband's absence and lack of involvement in family life.

The man, seemingly too tired to respond, remains silent throughout the argument, while his wife criticizes him for not spending enough time with his family.

Social Media Reaction: "Men's Mental Health Matters Too"

The video has sparked a flood of reactions online, with many expressing concern for the man's well-being. They highlighted the emotional and physical toll that long working hours can take on men, often facing societal pressure to silently support their families.

 

 

One user commented, "Look at the fatigue in his eyes."

Another said, "The man is silent. It shows he's seen this drama many times before and has now learned that silence is the best solution."

Many pointed out the emotional pain suffered by both partners, saying, "Both perspectives are valid. He needs rest, and his family needs him even more."

Others criticised the wife's tone, saying, "I don't know, but I'm so angry... Hey, let your husband come in, get him a glass of water, let him freshen up and change, and talk to him while he rests."

Some users defended the woman's anger, explaining it as a concern for her husband's well-being: "She's screaming for her husband's well-being, and it's time he understands this. 1. His work is exploiting him. 2. He needs to spend his life with his wife and children, as they are giving him."

"That's terrible... Have some empathy, lady... He's tired... Let him breathe," some said.

The incident has become a key point in the broader discussion about overwork and burnout, especially in sectors where long shifts and irregular hours are common.

Also read: Video of 4-foot cobra hiding behind dressing table in Madhya Pradesh home goes viral

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
