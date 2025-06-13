The tragedy became more painful when a resident of the area shared how her son escaped death.

In a tragic incident on June 12, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's airport for London, leading to a temporary suspension of all flight movements.

The tragedy became more painful when a resident of the area shared how her son escaped death.. "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," Ramilaben told ANI.

Many eyewitnesses shared that people jumped down from the upper floor of the building to save themselves from the fire.

Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

Earlier today, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. The Tata group of companies will provide support in constructing BJ Medical's hostel.

