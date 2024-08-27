'He is such a...': Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on why she didn't attend Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut was visibly absent from the wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she skipped the Ambani wedding festivities as her brother was getting married on the same day. In the same interview, the 'Emergency' actress also praised Anant Ambani.

Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying, "I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my home'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married. Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings). But I wish them the best."

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding was held on July 12 and was attended by many high-profile guests including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The July 12 wedding was followed by the Shubh Aashirvaad event on July 13, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in 'Emergency'. She will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

