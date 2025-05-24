The viral video shows Steph getting out of a vehicle and walking into a shop where she met Chirag, who returned her wallet.

A shopkeeper from Gujarat is winning hearts online after he returned a lost item to an American tourist and refused to take any reward for his kind gesture.

The tourist named Steph shared a video on social media narrating the entire story. She said that she had left her wallet on a train while travelling in India. A few days later, she received a message from a man named Chirag, who had found her wallet.

''On the way here, which is like four days ago, I left my wallet on the train,” she said in her post.



The viral video shows Steph getting out of a vehicle and walking into a shop where she met Chirag, who returned her wallet. She asked him where he had found it, and Chirag said it on a train. Impressed by his sweet gesture, she tried to reward him by offering some money, but Chirag humbly refused.

“I feel like there’s so much negative news that comes out of India, and there’s so much positive that happens here, Steph concluded the video.

''Tourist from US named Steph lost her wallet on train in Bhuj (Gujarat). A man named Chirag who runs a Shop at Bhuj found the wallet on train and returned the wallet to Steph. Steph wanted to tip Chirag but he refused. She was touched by his kindness, she says,"I feel like there's so much negative news that comes out of India and there's so much positive that happens here." Thank you Chirag for your kindness, we need more people like him,'' the caption on Instagram read.

How the internet reacted:

One user wrote, ''I feel proud that I was born and raised in Kutch. Chirag has beautifully portrayed the essence of Kutch and India.''

''He is not only Ghar ka Chirag.....He is Bharat ka Chirag,'' another user wrote.

''Chirag you are the superstar for India. My brother, you are welcome to my home in Bengaluru,'' a third user commented.

''The way the uncle behind said "bhagvan ki meharbani hai" he knows how truly blessed he is,'' said another user.

''Negative opinions expressed mostly out of jealousy! India is indeed incredible, a user wrote.

