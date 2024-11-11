The YouTuber went on praising Samay that he has great comic timing and caters to audiences of all range from age 7 to 70. To which Rohit agrees and adds, “He doesn’t have the same pitch, that’s why he stands out. "

Samay Raina is currently ruling the stand-up comedy space in India. His faux talent show on YouTube, India's Got Latent, has grabbed traction among the viewers with the release of every single episode scoring millions of views. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently gave his two cents on his rising popularity and analysed why he stands out among other standup comedians.

“Samay ka ek style, I like the way he speaks, Jaise hum dialogue delivery kehte hai na, he has a peculiar way of speaking,” said Singham Again director during his recent chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. When asked if he would cast Samay in his movie, Rohit happily says, “I like that boy, he has a sense of comedy and a way of speaking,” without refusing or confirming the possibility.

The YouTuber went on praising Samay that he has great comic timing and caters to audiences of all range from age 7 to 70. To which Rohit agrees and adds, “He doesn’t have the same pitch, that’s why he stands out. When he performs, he has a different pitch, unlike other comedians, ye uska style hai.” Rohit was accompanied by superstar Ajay Devgn, who also looked forward to watching Samay’s show. The actor-director duo is currently basking in the success of Singham Again, which has amassed over Rs 200 crore in its 10-day run at the box office.

Samay has recently sparked speculations about his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma with his latest Instagram stories. He shared pictures with the cast of the comedy show with a special note for Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Meanwhile, the standup comedian has not yet reacted to the rumours. Several celebrities including Badshah, Kunal Kamra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raftaar and Uorfi Javed have been guests on India’s Got Latent.

