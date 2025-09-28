Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a woman has claimed that a man, appearing to be a CRPF official, took her pictures secretly, while pretending to be on a phone call. She immediately confronted him and recorded the entire conversation, which has gone viral on the internet. 

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a woman has claimed that a man, appearing to be a CRPF official, took her pictures secretly, while pretending to be on a phone call. She immediately confronted him and recorded the entire conversation, which has gone viral on the internet. 

The clip, shared by Aayesha Khan on Instagram, has crossed one million views. 

A woman claimed a CRPF officer took her photos secretly

“On the morning of 16 September at Delhi Airport (Terminal 1), I had a deeply disturbing experience. A man kept clicking pictures of me while pretending to be on a call," she wrote on the post. 

"When I confronted him, he kept denying it – until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs,” she added.

She said what disturbed her the most was that the man was from the CRPF. “He was someone meant to ensure our safety. If a woman isn’t safe inside an airport, under surveillance, and surrounded by security, then where is she supposed to feel safe?” Khan asked.

The video shows Khan confronting the man, who then began deleting the photos, saying they were taken ''automatically.''

Khan ended her post by calling women’s safety in India “a cruel joke,” stressing that it is heartbreaking when those meant to safeguard citizens break that trust.

Have a look:

 

 

Social media users showed support

The video went viral, drawing strong reactions online, with several social media users praising her courage.  One user wrote, ''Can’t trust anyone! That’s scary.'' Another said, ''Then these 'men” blame the world for being lonely. The majority comments do not understand the concept of consent. Intent is personal, impact is not. I want to ask the so called “men” making comments under your post one simple question- “What if it was your wife or a female in your life being photographed without consent?” would you react the same way? Please think.'' A third user commented, ''He should be permanently removed from his duty.''

