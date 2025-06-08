A US based Indian-origin chef is a regular at sharing his Indian dishes with food lovers on his Instagram account. However, more than his culinary magic, an astonishing fact about him has attracted social media users who jokingly call him ‘bapu’.

A US based Indian-origin chef is a regular at sharing his Indian dishes with food lovers on his Instagram account. However, more than his culinary magic, an astonishing fact about him has attracted social media users who jokingly call him ‘bapu’. Now what link would he have with the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi? His striking resemblance. With rounded glasses, bald head and a thin old face is what reminds the social media of one of the biggest national leaders, Mahatma Gandhi.

Chef or Mahatma Gandhi

Chef Ranjan Dey is a Gadhi lookalike. The first glance at him would remind anyone of Bapu. His similarity with the leader of the old Congress has made him an internet star with his followers calling him ‘bapu’, ‘mahata gandhi’ and names linked with the father of his nation. More than praising his dishes or him for introducing the delicacies of his restaurant they have filled the comments section with jokes and memes linking him with Gandhi.

Internet compares Gandhi and Ranjan Dey

Almost all his social media posts have internet users taking a dig at the senior chef in the comments section. A user jokingly compared the chef’s dish and Gandhi’s walking stick, saying, “Din main bhindi raat main Dandi.” Another user compared the two and said, “Handi March”, referring Gandhi’s famous Dandi March to the cooking utensil Handi. A user jokingly lamented, “Ur last name is not Gandhi.”

However, the OG chef takes such comments in stride and does not mind any. Infact, in one of his posts he addressed such comments and offered a joke in return by saying that “He was thinking of changing the name of his restaurant to ‘Bapu’s Kitchen.’” While saying this he had a bust of Mahatma Gandhi beside him on his table. The two are actually looking very similar

Who is Ranjan Dey?

Ranjan Dey is a US based Indian-origin chef who opened the first New Delhi Restaurant in San Francisco, California, US in1988. Ranjan Dey is an experienced chef who has opened his own restaurant, New Delhi Restaurant, in the US. He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing a little bit of recipes and how ‘freakingly delicious’ his dishes are.