'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him

Although the driver returned the money shortly after, he started messaging her on WhatsApp soon after.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him
A woman from Gurugram has warned others on Reddit to be wary of cab drivers after sharing a disturbing experience she had during a recent trip.

On the subreddit r/Gurgaon, the woman warned, "Girls, please think twice before being nice to cab drivers!"

In her post, the woman explained that she had booked a taxi in Gurgaon and found the driver to be polite and professional.

"When the roads were jammed, he changed his route without any hassle. I paid him on the app, and on my way home, I thought that since he was a good service provider, I should tip him. So I sent 100 rupees to his number," she said.

Although the driver returned the money shortly after, he started messaging her on WhatsApp soon after.

"I immediately blocked his number (he had gotten my number from my Paytm UPI ID, which I've now changed). This guy wasn't young. He was middle-aged. Even after blocking him, he tried to contact me on Paytm, and I blocked him there as well and filed a complaint on the app," she said. She further explained that the incident worried her because he had dropped her off near her home.

The user clarified that she and her friend didn't speak to the driver during the trip. She added, "It's scary because he knows where I live." She asked others for advice, asking them to call the police or talk to her through an intermediary.

The comments section of her post was flooded with expressions of concern and similar experiences. One user wrote, "Hope you're safe now. Don't worry, keep your house locked and secure."

Another said, "This happens to me too! It's become more frequent since I moved to Gurgaon."

"Right now, if possible, get your own car. I relied on these apps for about three years, not anymore. As a woman, I find the concept unsafe," advised one user.

Many others discussed how much personal information cab drivers can access during transactions, and whether ride-hailing and payment apps are doing enough to protect users, especially women, from harassment.

Also read: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts

 

