HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

VIRAL
The incident took place at Panki area of HDFC Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The clip shows a female employee indulged in a heated altercation with a customer.
A video capturing HDFC bank staff abusing and threatening a customer has been circulating online, sparking a row over caste remarks. The woman identified as Aastha Singh was seen engaged in a heated argument with a customer, where she hurled abuses at the man by violently pointing a laptop at him. In the now-viral clip, she threatened the customer with her alleged caste-based arrogance, saying, “I am a Thakur, don’t mess with me." Her 'Thakur' remark drew sharp criticism and sparked debate online, for its caste-based and unprofessional conduct.
Following the incident, HDFC Bank has not issued any official statement regarding the matter, further raising questions about workplace training, customer handling, and the prevalence of caste-based arrogance in professional institutions.
Watch the viral video here
Internet reacts
The video has sparked widespread outrage with online users slamming the bank's employee and the bank. "This is the reality of @HDFC_Bank@HDFCBank_Cares nowadays. Less service more talks. What if she is a Thakur? She is still an employee(naukar) of HDFC," wrote a user.
"A viral video of an HDFC Bank manager shouting at customers has sparked online debate over professionalism, provocation, and workplace conduct, with opinions sharply divided and no official response yet from the bank," wrote another user.
"Hope a case has been filed against her and a departmental enquiry initiated. She should be removed from the job. Pathetic behaviour," said a social media user.