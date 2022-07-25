Search icon
'Haven't even had sex in ages': Elon Musk on alleged affair with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk has denied all the rumours and also talked about his sex life on Twitter.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk keeps fighting at more than one front at all times. The billionaire has carefully crafted an image and is mostly under pressure to maintain that. However, it’s the never ending stories about his alleged romantic life that refuse to trend. One such recent story is about his rumoured romance with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

Recently, a Wall Street Journal report said that Musk and Shanahan met at Art Basel event in Miami and went on to be romantically involved. Now, Musk has strongly refuted the report. He tweeted, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

He also wrote, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Interestingly, Musk has many times tweeted about how social media should endorse free speech. So, this tweet clearly goes by the philosophy Musk promotes. He is one of the rare celebrities who have come out in open and have shared their side so openly in such matters.

The topic of friendship between Brin and Musk has been part of several upmarket parties as Musk has said many times how Brin helped him in developing Tesla. Musk also has talked about how he crashed at Brin’s house for days earlier in his life.

READ | Elon Musk's father Errol offered to donate sperm to high-class women, Tesla CEO replies

With this clear-cut statement, Musk has done what maximum he could have. It would be interesting to see if the publication comes back with more reports!

