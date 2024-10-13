The space station offers a high-end hotel experience in space, featuring wood veneer accents, padded walls, and top-tier amenities

A new era of luxury space travel is set to begin with the unveiling of Haven-1, the world’s first commercial space station. US-based space tech startup Vast has revealed a glimpse of the station’s sleek, resort-like interior, a far cry from the usual designs of orbital labs. With its modern, human-first design, Haven-1 promises a more comfortable and connected space experience.

Today, Vast unveiled the final design for Haven-1, the world’s first commercial space station, setting a new standard. Guided by visionary designer Peter Russell-Clarke and astronaut Andrew Feustel, we’re pushing the boundaries of life in space with human-first design led by… pic.twitter.com/xDdMzNFnuF — VAST (@vast) October 10, 2024

Visitors will have access to a state-of-the-art gym, private rooms equipped with advanced entertainment and communication technology, and a queen-sized bed designed for zero-gravity sleep. Haven-1 can accommodate four astronauts, providing more comfort than the International Space Station.

Key features of the station include a 1.1m observation dome for stunning Earth views, a patent-pending sleep system, and an onboard fitness system to keep astronauts healthy. The station’s warm and welcoming interiors are highlighted by natural materials like maple wood.

Chief Design and Marketing Officer Hillary Coe emphasised the company’s ambition to create a future where people can thrive both on Earth and in space. Andrew Feustel, a veteran NASA astronaut, contributed his expertise to improve the astronaut experience aboard Haven-1.

Vast plans to launch Haven-1 on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket by August 2025, with the first paying customers set to board in 2026.