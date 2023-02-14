Search icon
'Have you tasted your own food': Railway passenger calls out IRCTC food quality

IRCTC was tagged by a woman who wanted to voice her discontent with the poor meals she received on the train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Many passengers frequently complain on social media about the unappetizing food, filthy restrooms, and unpredictable scheduling on Indian trains. A woman complained about the poor quality of the food she received during a recent trip by tagging the official account of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd in one such incident.

Bhumika, a passenger posted a picture of a partially consumed meal which included dal, rice and sabzi on the train. 

She questioned IRCTC about the kind of food service they are providing. She wrote, “Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing same bad quality food to your customers.”

She shared another tweet saying, ''This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It's not the food staff's fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn't their fault.'' 

The Railway Seva, an official account for rail customers, reacted to the woman's complaint right away and said, “Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)." 

Several Twitter users criticised the IRCTC services in addition to Bhumika’s picture. A few days ago, a user named Viresh Narkar on the Mumbai-Shirdi train posted a pic on Twitter of dusty cornflakes that he received. He gave a few improvement suggestions tagging IRCTC.

