Samosa is a popular snack in India - there's nothing like having that first bite of crispy, hot samosas filled with spicy potato fillings. Samosas have different varieties too, like there's chicken samosa, soyabean samosa, and more. But have you ever imagined Bhindi (okra) samosa?

You might be fond of 'Bhindi ki sabzi' but samosas filled with Bhindi? That sounds bizarre, doesn't that? Meanwhile, a viral video showing the weird food combination is making waves online, leaving netizens disgusted.

Shared on Instagram by content creator Akshita Jain, the video shows a street vendor preparing bhindi samosa, garnishing it with green chutney and coriander. The video was captioned, "Have you ever tried bhindi samosa"?

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Bus yehi dekhna baaki tha", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bus karo bhai".

A third joined, "Woh samosa hi kya jismein aaloo na ho".