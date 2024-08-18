Have you ever seen a snake ‘yawning’? Viral video with over 11 million views will leave you stunned

A remarkable video has taken the internet by storm, capturing a snake in the middle of an unexpected and rarely-seen behavior: yawning. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named @AMAZlNGNATURE, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 11 million views and leaving viewers both fascinated and surprised.

‘Yawn’ of a snake pic.twitter.com/3IRCpRxIWx — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 17, 2024

In the clip, the snake can be seen slowly opening its mouth wide, mimicking the familiar yawn that humans experience. This unusual and mesmerizing sight has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing their amazement at witnessing such a rare event in the animal kingdom.

One viewer wrote, "Wow, I've never seen anything like this before! Snakes are full of surprises." Another commented, "This is both creepy and fascinating at the same time. Nature never ceases to amaze me."

Others were equally impressed, with one saying, "Absolutely incredible! I had no idea snakes could yawn. Thanks for sharing this unique moment!" Another added humorously, "Is it just me, or does this snake look like it's really bored?"

Some were more reflective, with one person noting, "This video is so cool! I love seeing rare animal behaviors like this. It's a reminder of how diverse and wonderful nature is." Another viewer, who has experience with snakes, shared, "I've owned snakes for years and I've never seen one yawn! This is truly amazing."

The video continues to gain traction as more people share and comment on the astonishing footage, showcasing the endless wonders of the natural world.