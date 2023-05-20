Search icon
Have you ever seen a shell swim before? Viral video will leave you stunned

May 20, 2023

Representative image

New Delhi: It is safe to state that humans are only familiar with a small portion of the thousands of kinds of animals and birds that exist in the wild. That’s why  when a video of a shell swimming in the ocean was posted online, it quickly became popular.

But before that let us ask you have you ever seen a  shell swimming? In case you haven’t, this video is sure to leave you stunned. The clip was shared on the Twitter handle @Gabriele_Corno and has 76,000 views. The video is so, so adorable and netizens can’t get enough of it.

In the now-viral video, you can see  a shell swimming in the ocean. The video is absolutely adorable to watch and we are sure you will watch it clip on a loop.

"Have you ever seen a shell swim before?" reads the clip caption. 

The clip has been viewed over 76k views and many reactions. The comments section is replete with words like “omg” and “beautiful”. Many were simply amazed at the shell’s appearance and its ability to ‘walk’.

Here’s how users reacted:
“This shell is dancing not swimming” joked a user. “No. Never until now I only collect the sea shells when walking at the beach of the North Sea  Thank you for sharing this,” added another. “It is too funny never seen before ,” joined a third. “Love it. Awesome,” wrote a fourth.

 

