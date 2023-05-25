Headlines

Haryana: Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested for Nuh violence, gets bail

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

Latest fixed deposit rates: List of 5 small finance banks that offer up to 9.5% returns on FDs for senior citizens

10 symptoms of Omega-3 deficiency

B12 deficiency: 10 foods rich in vitamin B12

Top predators that hunt the mighty hyenas

Have you ever seen a rabbit fight? Viral video will make you go 'aww'

The video opens to show a fight between two rabbits. It is so captivating to watch that we are sure that there is a chance that the video will leave you delighted.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

New Delhi:  Rabbits are cute animals that never fail to captivate people. Probably that is the reason, the videos of these gentle mammals shared online often leave people delighted. From baby rabbits playing with each other to mamas teaching things to their kids, there are numerous videos of this creature. However, have you ever seen a video that shows a cute fight between these tiny animals? This video shared on Twitter shows just that. If you won't believe us, then watch it by yourself:

The video opens to show a fight between two rabbits. It is so captivating to watch that we are sure that there is a chance that the video will leave you delighted.

“Rabbits Fight In The Cutest Way,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video was shared few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 184,000 views. Twitter users gushed over the scenario in the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how netizens reacted:
“Let's pretend they are haresHence the bad hare day I presume....,” posted a user. “If that’s not cute , idk what is!!!,” commented another. “I love rabbits so damn much” shared a third. “This is adorableness overloaded!” expressed a fourth. “OMG This is super cute,” wrote a fifth.

