Have you ever seen a rabbit fight? Viral video will make you go 'aww'

New Delhi: Rabbits are cute animals that never fail to captivate people. Probably that is the reason, the videos of these gentle mammals shared online often leave people delighted. From baby rabbits playing with each other to mamas teaching things to their kids, there are numerous videos of this creature. However, have you ever seen a video that shows a cute fight between these tiny animals? This video shared on Twitter shows just that. If you won't believe us, then watch it by yourself:

Rabbits Fight In The Cutest Way pic.twitter.com/RaNB7fiQ2b — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) May 24, 2023

“Rabbits Fight In The Cutest Way,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video was shared few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 184,000 views. Twitter users gushed over the scenario in the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Let's pretend they are haresHence the bad hare day I presume....,” posted a user. “If that’s not cute , idk what is!!!,” commented another. “I love rabbits so damn much” shared a third. “This is adorableness overloaded!” expressed a fourth. “OMG This is super cute,” wrote a fifth.