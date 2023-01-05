Search icon
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion

A clever example of this type of illustration can be found in this image, in which a serpent is hidden somewhere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain's perception of reality is an optical illusion. You've most likely witnessed a variety of optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusions, according to research, are a type of psychoanalysis that reveals how you perceive things. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. A clever example of this type of illustration can be found in this image, in which a serpent is hidden somewhere. Take a look at this:

image

You must identify the snake in the optical illustration above. Finding the snake, which is hidden somewhere within the image, is the trickier part of this optical illusion. If you're having trouble finding the hidden snake, we're here to help. Have you found the snake yet? If you answered no, here's  the answer:

image

