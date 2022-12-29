Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden puppy in this optical illusion

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the latest Internet sensation. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention and keep them returning for more. This highlights the importance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden puppy in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let's check again.

The doggo that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the puppy within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is simple. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you witnessed the mammal? We'll come to your aid if you can't find the puppy! Here's the solution.

