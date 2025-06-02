Annabelle is safe in her home, the owner of the allegedly haunted doll confirmed more than a week after an online panic over the doll missing during a paranormal tour in the US. The return of Annabelle to New Orleans coincided with the Nottoway Plantation House fire, which people see as bad omen.

Annabelle is safe in her home, the owner of the allegedly haunted doll confirmed more than a week after an online panic over the doll missing during a paranormal tour in the US was created. The owner of Annabelle also assured that the doll “was never out of control.” The New York Post reported that the doll’s citing simultaneously occurred with a prison breakout and a devastating fire, which strengthened the already brewing conspiracy theories. Annabelle, a doll that is believed to be haunted, became ill-famed after being featured in the 'The Conjuring' Hollywood movie series.

Anabelle’s owner Tony Spera said that the doll was safely back at the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, under lock and key. “The doll was taken on a brief tour to several locations to show the doll to enthusiasts of the paranormal. The doll was never out of our control. We take extreme precautions when handling or transporting the doll,” The Post quoted Mr Spera as saying.

As the return of Annabelle to New Orleans coincided with the Nottoway Plantation House fire on May 15, people believed that the tragedy was due to a bad omen. This tragedy allowed the prisoners to escape from the Orleans Justice Centre oescape from the Orleans Justice Centre the next day. In a big relief, majority of the inmates have been recaptured.

While talking to USA Today, Ghost City Tours founder Tim Nealon said, “I did not think people were taking it seriously (because) I kept seeing jokes about it on Instagram and TikTok. But, I didn't realise people were out here like, actually thinking that this was legit.”

What is Annabelle Doll?

For those living under the rock, Annabelle is a haunted Raggedy Ann doll that is reportedly possessed and is owned by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It is said to be believed that this doll behaves strangely and does many paranormal activities. Many have had a strange and weird feeling around this doll.Three films on the 'real-life' story of Annabelle have been made- Annabelle (2014), its sequel Annabelle: Creation (2017) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).