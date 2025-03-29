The viral trend has sparked debates about AI tools using copyrighted creative works, as reported by The Associated Press.

Social media has recently been flooded with Studio Ghibli-inspired images, thanks to OpenAI’s latest image-generation update on ChatGPT.

While some users are enjoying the trend, fans of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki and critics have expressed their disapproval, citing concerns over copyright and artistic integrity.

One user on X criticised AI-generated Ghibli-style art, stating, “You will never be able to replicate Ghibli, no matter how ‘good’ you think your AI-generated trash looks. It fundamentally lacks emotion, depth, and the heart and soul of an artist who carefully crafted each frame.”

Another user commented, “AI creating ‘Studio Ghibli-style art’ knowing Miyazaki spent a year and three months on a four-second scene just hurts my heart.”

Some also recalled Miyazaki’s past criticism of AI-generated animation, quoting him saying, “I am utterly disgusted… This is an insult to life itself.”

One user simply expressed their frustration, saying, “I hate this Ghibli trend. Who’s with me?”

What's the debate about?

The viral trend has sparked debates about AI tools using copyrighted creative works, as reported by The Associated Press.

OpenAI has supported the "Ghiblification" trend, with CEO Sam Altman changing his X profile picture to a Ghibli-style image.

The company, which faces copyright lawsuits, claims its latest image tool takes a careful approach when copying artistic styles.

OpenAI also said it has a system to stop users from generating images in the style of living artists.

