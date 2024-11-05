Sania Mirza recently shared an Instagram post which has a phrase that read, “Sabr patience, just when you think it's over Allah send you a miracle."

Tennis icon Sania Mirza is quite active on social media and often shares happy moments from her personal and professional life. Recently, she celebrated her son Izhaan’s 6th birthday and treated fans with some cute moments. However, her latest post has sparked rumours about her newfound happiness.

On Monday, Sania took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture which has a phrase that read, “Sabr patience, just when you think it's over Allah send you a miracle". To tell you the tennis star is still recovering from her separation from her ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Her introspective post piqued the curiosity of her followers, sparking rumours that she has found someone in her life.

In a recent post, Sania shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen flashing a broad smile. Her caption, "Oh what a smile can hide,” prompted fans to share words of support for her in the comment section. A user wrote, “There is nothing more dangerous than the smile of a person who has healed his wounds single-handedly." Another fan commented, "The caption says it all. May you have more power."

Sania and Shoaib split after being married for 14 long years. The estranged couple have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, who they co-parent. A few days ago, the duo celebrated Izhaan’s 6th birthday in Dubai separately. She shared a photo dump wherein she can be seen kissing Izhaan on the cheek.“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. You are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Shoaib’s marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024 ended long-standing speculation about his separation from Sania Mirza.