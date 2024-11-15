Anmol makes appearances at some of the significant events in the country, drawing huge crowds at Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut.

A buffalo named Anmol is in a literal sense precious for its whopping valuation of Rs 23 crore, equivalent to the purchasing of several luxury cars and a dozen homes in India. The domestic beast hails from Sirsa district, Haryana, and weighs 1500 kilograms. Anmol is an ‘icon’ in the animal husbandry industry which has taken the nation by wonder for its colossal size and its high-quality semen, the main reason behind his high valuation.

Anmol makes appearances at some of the significant events in the country, drawing huge crowds at Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut for his glimpse. He leads a luxurious life, the kind that many humans dream of. Also, his diet is much better than that of an average human being. His owner Gill follows meticulous personal hygiene for him which includes two baths a day not with pipeline water but with almond milk and mustard oils. Anmol’s shiny matter fur is proof of the Gill’s dedicated care.

According to reports, Anmol’s upkeep and diet daily costs around Rs 1500. His lavish diet includes 4 kilograms of pomegranates, 5 kilograms of milk, 20 eggs, 250 grams of almonds and 30 bananas. He is often given green fodder, ghee, corn, oil cake, dry fruits and soybeans to boost nutrition and maintain his size. Gill sold Buffalo’s mother and sister to bear the maintenance cost of Anmol. Reportedly, Anmol’s mother used to yield 25 litres of milk daily.

Gill earns around Rs 5 lakh monthly from selling Anmol's semen. The buffalo’s sheen and physical attributes make him a perfect specimen for breeding. Gill collects his semen twice a week with each extraction worth Rs 250. His semen can breed up to 300 to 900 cattle, bringing in a major source of revenue for the owner. Gill considers Anmol his brother and has no plans to part with him despite his high maintenance cost and demanding lifestyle.