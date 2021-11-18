Haryana doctor eats cow dung in viral video, makes THIS bizarre claim- WATCH

We have seen doctors come up with many new types of research and studies over the years, suggesting some practices which might seem bizarre or weird to us. Another video of such a medical practice by a doctor has surfaced on social media, and the netizens are nauseated.

In a video, a doctor can be seen eating cow dung, claiming it has medical benefits. Yes, you heard that right! The doctor in the video can be seen enjoying a big chunk and cow dung, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

The man in the video is Dr Manoj Mittal from Haryana. The video shows Dr Mittal bending down and picking up a fistful of cow dung from the floor of a cow shelter and eating it. As per him, ingesting cow dung can purify one’s mind and body, among other benefits.

Dear Doctors of Twitter,

I present you this gentleman!pic.twitter.com/YtFHGo9cQH — عادل مغل (@MogalAadil) November 13, 2021

In the video, the doctor can be heard explaining the benefits of ingesting cow dung and cow urine, stating that doing this can keep away many serious diseases. He also said that women who eat cow dung will have normal deliveries and will not have to opt for a cesarean.

Dr Mittal, in the video, said, “Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body.”

The video has now been uploaded by many Instagram and Twitter users on social media and has gone crazy viral. While some netizens can be seen agreeing with the doctor, others can be seen getting nauseated by the video of him eating cow dung.

One user said, “Bhai ne ye kaam jitna causally kiya h utna casually to m Rajma chawal b ni kha sakta.” Another user jokingly said, “Doctor uncle ne gobar ke upar cheese, butter, chocolate ghis lena tha video ki reach badha dete YouTube wale.”