Haryana bride leads her own baraat on horse back with ceremonial sword in hand

Brides in India are now breaking the traditional norms - from going digital to wearing jeans on wedding day, to donning the pagdi (head gear) or carring the sword. In a latest, ditching the stereotype, an unconventional bride from Haryana's Ambala became a shining example of gender equality when she came to the bridegroom's home leading her baraat on Tuesday.

The bride from Baldev Nagar named Priya, who is a lawyer by profession was accompanied by her father, mother and all her relatives who danced and celebrated her wedding by heading to the groom's place. Priya, wore a sehra and rode a horse leading her baraat to the groom's house in Ambala with a ceremonial sword in her hand.

Priya is a happy bride and says that it was her father who encuraged her to pursue law and became an advocate. "I am extremely happy for my ghurhcharhi. This day never comes in the lives of girls, as the custom is traditionally restricted to boys, who are given priority in most families. But my parents treated me and by brother the same way," the elated bride said.

However, this is not a lone case. In a similar case in December 2021, Anuskha Guha, a senior air hostess with Indigo airlines, led her marriage procession on a horse with her relatives and friends following her. Wearing a white lehanga, the bride first reached the house of groom who joined the procession in a car.