A boy from Haryana is facing significant backlash online after a video of him sitting on the roof of a moving car on a busy road went viral. In the video, he claimed that his policeman father would "protect him," which sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Rakshit Beniwal, a vlogger with over 40,000 followers on Instagram and 70,000 subscribers on YouTube, has become a target for online criticism following the video's viral spread.

In the viral video, Rakshit is seen sitting on the roof of a Mahindra Thar. The clip then shifts to his father, who is seen inside the vehicle wearing a police uniform. The video is captioned, “Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere (You hit, I’ll handle, I have a father who says this).”

What’s happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars pic.twitter.com/rAPOGv8QIE — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) December 7, 2024

The video, initially posted on Instagram a week ago, has already gained over 3 million views. Rakshit’s Instagram profile showcases similar content, including a pinned video from a month ago that has received over 35 million views.

Since it was shared online, the videos has appeared on various social media platforms. The same video was also shared by Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya in a post on X.

Social media users have voiced their concerns regarding the video. One user commented, "This is so dangerous," while another said, "There is no end to this, arrogance is real."

As the video spreads across various platforms, it has ignited a discussion about privilege and accountability among users.