Goenka humorously observed that Indians abroad seek out overpriced butter chicken from a Punjabi with an Italian twist, splurge on expensive haldi and hing, nostalgically crave golgappas while settling for unenthusiastic quinoa, and celebrate Diwali with aunties sparkling in Swarovski sarees.

Harsh Goenka, a well-known business tycoon, recently sparked engagement on social media by sharing his candid views on Non-Residential Indians (NRIs). With his characteristic wit and sarcasm, Goenka's post poked fun at Indians who relocate abroad, offering a humorous take on the complexities surrounding the NRI community. His lighthearted yet thought-provoking commentary resonated with many, encouraging discussions about identity, cultural ties, and the experiences of Indians living overseas. However, some were disappointed with his "shallow take" on NRIs.

Goenka humorously observed that Indians abroad seek out overpriced butter chicken from a Punjabi with an Italian twist, splurge on expensive haldi and hing, nostalgically crave golgappas while settling for unenthusiastic quinoa, and celebrate Diwali with aunties sparkling in Swarovski sarees, minus the celebrity glamour.

His post read, “Indians move abroad to eat overpriced butter chicken from a Punjabi with a fake Italian accent. Buy Haldi and hing that costs more than a bottle of wine. Miss golgappas while chewing on sad quinoa. Celebrate Diwali like it’s the Met Gala, minus celebs, plus aunties in Swarovski sarees. Make only Indian friends and discuss how ‘Things are better back home.’ Form a WhatsApp group called Desi Squad and then save up in dollars, just to fly back and tell their parents how amazing life is over there."



Several X users chimed in to the comment section and offered their differing perspective. One of the user criticised Goenka, saying, "That is a surprisingly shallow take sir...They also get access to Fresher air, Bribe free law enforcement, Civic sense, Meritocracy, No reservation, Less exploitation." Another user added, "Not true. Not everyone is born with a golden spoon and established businesses. People who are deprived of meritocracy in India get recognised in other countries for what they are truly worth. No termite likes corruption ‘abroad’. Better standards of living, running water. Good roads."



Beyond the lighthearted debate sparked by Harsh Goenka's comments on NRIs, a pressing issue looms large for many immigrants in the USA. Trump's administration has initiated mass deportation procedures, emphasized strict document requirements for non-citizens, and taken a hard stance on immigration policies, sparking concern among many.