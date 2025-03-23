The airline apologised for the brief delay which, it claimed, happened due to...; check details below.

Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator, has taken a swipe at IndiGo over what he claimed was the airline's 'passenger last' and 'rude' attitude. However, he did not mention any reason for taking the swipe at the domestic carrier. But it appeared the cricket personality was complaining about having to wait for a flight despite its scheduled departure. Bhogle said one day he might invite the airline staff to his house for dinner, but make them wait outside until the table is set. "One day I am going to invite people from IndiGo6E home for dinner and ask them to wait outside the door till the table is laid and the food is cooked. Rude. Always Indigo First Passenger Last," he tweeted.

IndiGo reacts to Bhogle's tweet

The airline apologised for the brief delay which, it claimed, happened due to the team prioritising wheelchair users in boarding the flight. "Mr Bhogle, we truly appreciate you taking the time to speak with us and share your experience. We regret the brief wait you experienced due to our team assisting wheelchair users in boarding the flight. We appreciate your patience & understanding," IndiGo tweeted.

Netizens also reacted to Bhogle's post, sharing their opinions and experiences related to IndiGo. One user wrote, "As always they have their answers ready for social media window dressing." Another said, "I hope someday I am able to make you guys go through the brief wait."

