Harsh Goenka shares three lessons for success he learnt from Mukesh Ambani, says, 'I have always...'

Harsh Goenka, the billionaire chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and the richest person in India and Asia. Goenka highlighted the top three life lessons he has learned from Ambani through their interactions.

In his post, Goenka wrote, "I have always learnt so much from my interactions with Mukesh Ambani," while sharing a video of Ambani giving a speech. He then listed three key takeaways from Ambani's philosophy.

I have always learnt so much from my interactions with Mukesh Ambani. Let me share three of his life learnings with you’ll. pic.twitter.com/5p2zR1vWMj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 5, 2024

1. Dream Big: Ambani emphasises the importance of focusing on your goals. "If you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles. If you focus on obstacles, you will never reach your goal," he said.

2. Hard Work is Irreplaceable: According to Ambani, hard work is essential. He encourages people to strive for excellence, not just in India but globally.

3. Positivity and Self-Belief: Ambani believes that a positive attitude, along with self-confidence, is critical to achieving success in life.

Mukesh Ambani, currently the 14th richest person in the world with a net worth of $105 billion, is known for his strong work ethic and visionary leadership. These lessons shared by Harsh Goenka reflect the values that have driven Ambani to the top of global business.