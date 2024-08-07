Twitter
Harsh Goenka shares stunning video of 'majestic' big cats roaming outside his Coonoor home, watch

Harsh Goenka’s recent X post featuring a video of a leopard and a black panther outside his Coonoor home has gone viral, amassing over 120,000 views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Harsh Goenka shares stunning video of 'majestic' big cats roaming outside his Coonoor home, watch
Harsh Goenka's X feed is a treasure trove of captivating videos, images, and witty remarks, but his latest post has truly stunned his followers. The industrialist recently shared a jaw-dropping video of an extraordinary encounter right outside his home in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The clip has quickly gone viral, capturing the imagination of viewers everywhere.

In his post, Goenka marvels at the encounter, writing, “This majestic creature was spotted outside our Coonoor home. A reminder that we are guests in their territory,” accompanied by the hashtag #RespectNature.

The video shows a leopard casually strolling along an empty road in front of Goenka’s residence. Moments later, a black panther joins the scene, adding to the surreal nature of the sight. While the leopard soon disappears into the jungle, the black panther lingers for a bit, leisurely basking in front of the house before finally heading off.

The post has racked up over 120,000 views and nearly 1,400 likes since being shared. Reactions from X users have been varied and vibrant:

- IFS officer Parveen Kaswan quipped, “The owner on routine tour of his property.”
- Journalist Vir Sanghvi simply expressed his awe with a succinct, “Wow.”
- Entrepreneur Rebekah Radice shared her amazement, saying, “Wow, so cool to see that right outside your home!”

Other users had mixed reactions. One person found the sight frightening, commenting, “I see a black panther or tiger out of my place and I am selling my property the next day.” Meanwhile, another user expressed their envy, stating, “Beautiful sight! I have prayed and yearned to see one during my visits to Wellington (Ooty). Never happened!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
