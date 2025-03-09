Sharing a photo of Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, Goenka recalled how the city had changed from a peaceful haven into a gridlocked tech hub

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has stirred a debate with his latest post on X, reflecting on Bengaluru’s transformation. Sharing a photo of Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, Goenka recalled how the city had changed from a peaceful haven into a gridlocked tech hub.

"Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven... Now, we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the ‘Garden City’ breeze. Progress, they call it!" he wrote.

Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven—morning walks in Cubbon Park, leisurely drives in Premier Padmini, and lazy afternoons spent in quaint bookstores.



Then, a few bright IITians got some seed money from their better halves, and now… we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the 'Garden City' breeze.

Murthy and Nilekani, both IIT graduates, co-founded Infosys in 1981, playing a key role in making Bengaluru India's IT capital. While many agreed with Goenka, pointing out that the city’s infrastructure had not kept up with its growth, others defended the IT pioneers.

Some users shared old and new photos of Bengaluru, lamenting the loss of greenery and open spaces. One user wrote, "Bengaluru was a paradise in 1991, now it’s just concrete and congestion."

However, not everyone blamed the tech boom. "Growth comes with a price. Instead of complaining, we should think of ways to improve the rural economy to reduce migration," another user suggested.

A few defended the city, saying that despite its challenges, Bengaluru remains a hub of opportunities. "You can’t have it both ways. IT companies brought prosperity, but poor urban planning led to today’s problems," one comment read.