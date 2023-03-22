Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Harsh Goenka is impressed with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's energetic dance to Naatu Naatu, viral video

Well, a video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to the song is making the rounds on the internet and it has impressed RPG Chairman, Harsh Goenka too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Harsh Goenka is impressed with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's energetic dance to Naatu Naatu, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Naatu Naatu has not only captivated audiences in India but has also become an international phenomenon. The peppy tunes of the Oscar-winning song have people tapping their feet all over the globe. We really don't need to prove it to you, but we do have a video that has gone viral online. Well, a video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to the song is making the rounds on the internet and it has impressed RPG Chairman, Harsh Goenka too. You won't believe us, check his post down below:

Hania can be seen in the video dancing energetically to the song with another actor identified as Saboor Aly, both wearing sneakers to perform the Naatu Naatu hook steps. The audience applauded their show loudly. The actress also effortlessly nailed the song's trending hook step, and the footage is an absolute delight to watch.

"Guess which song is becoming a craze in Pakistan!" Goenka captioned the clip on Twitter. 

The video garnered over 4 lakh views after being shared online and Twitter users showered praise on the song and the duo's performance.


Reactions from netizens:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.