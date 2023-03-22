Harsh Goenka is impressed with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's energetic dance to Naatu Naatu, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Naatu Naatu has not only captivated audiences in India but has also become an international phenomenon. The peppy tunes of the Oscar-winning song have people tapping their feet all over the globe. We really don't need to prove it to you, but we do have a video that has gone viral online. Well, a video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to the song is making the rounds on the internet and it has impressed RPG Chairman, Harsh Goenka too. You won't believe us, check his post down below:

Guess which song is becoming a craze in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/Edkdw9W1rz — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 18, 2023

Hania can be seen in the video dancing energetically to the song with another actor identified as Saboor Aly, both wearing sneakers to perform the Naatu Naatu hook steps. The audience applauded their show loudly. The actress also effortlessly nailed the song's trending hook step, and the footage is an absolute delight to watch.

"Guess which song is becoming a craze in Pakistan!" Goenka captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video garnered over 4 lakh views after being shared online and Twitter users showered praise on the song and the duo's performance.



Reactions from netizens:

It's become a global craze, like Macarena! This one from Pakistan is lovely!https://t.co/bElQufoDYm — Dr Ambrish Mithal (@DrAmbrishMithal) March 20, 2023