Harry Potter fan couple from Tamil Nadu hosts Asia's 1st ‘Metaverse’ wedding reception - WATCH

Technology has changed the way we do every activity in our life. From basic chores to luxurious celebrations, science has permeated everywhere. Making full use of the technological advancements, this Tamil Nadu based couple has hosted a wedding reception in metaverse.

Considering the ongoing travel restrictions amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the bride and groom hosted their wedding reception in metaverse on February 6.

Groom Dinesh SP and bride Janaganandhini Ramaswamy got married in Sivalingapuram, which is a small tribal village in Tamil Nadu. The couple merged tradition and technology to welcome loved ones from across the globe to become a part of their wedding reception. Family and friends could follow the celebration as it was held in a virtual world.

With the use of metaverse, people can go live in their digital avatars to interact with others. It is a great platform to combine multiple elements of technology like augmented reality, blockchain and virtual reality.

Speaking in conversation with a leading news source the groom said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to cap the number of friends and family at 100 for my marriage and reception. So, I decided to solemnize my marriage in the presence of a small group of people at Sivalingapuram and hold my reception virtually on metaverse. I was also working on blockchain technology for the past one year”.

As the couple are huge fans of Harry Potter, they picked up a Hogwarts theme for their metaverse wedding reception.

The event was hosted on metaverse by a start-up called TardiVerse. As per the organisers, it took them a month to design the event.

In order to make the wedding reception even more special for the bride and the groom, an avatar of the bride’s late father was also created. In conversation with a multinational news channel, Dinesh said, “My father-in-law passed away last April. So, I'm creating a 3D avatar that looks similar to (him), and he will bless me and my fiancée. That's something we can only do in the metaverse”.

Photos and videos from this one of its kind wedding reception have now gone viral on social media. One such video shows a musical concert that was hosted via metaverse from Chennai.

The marriage included a unique way to gift sagan to the new couple. It included NFTs or non-fungible tokens. These special-edition NFTs were launched by GuardianLink and the NFT collection had artworks based on Harry Potter theme. The bride, groom and bride’s late father were seen in traditional wedding attires.

Speaking about how he got the idea of planning his wedding reception on metaverse, Dinesh said, "I have been into crypto and blockchain technology, and have been mining Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, for the last one year. Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse”.