Mumbai players burst into wild celebrations on lifting the WPL title for the second time in history.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won the Women's Premier League (WPL) title for the second time in history, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs in a thrilling finale at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai players burst into wild celebrations on lifting the WPL title for the second time in history. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, named the Player of the Match for her 44-ball 66, hugged team owner Nita Ambani in a moment to cherish for Mumbai Indians. Ambani also hugged Nat Sciver-Brunt, who defended 14 runs in the final over.

Soon after cameraperson perfectly captured Kaur hugging Nita Ambani, the moment quickly went viral.

South Africa international Marizanne Kapp was reduced to tears and was being consoled by her teammates after Delhi Capitals lost the WPL final. She has now been on the losing side in two consecutive finals - the other being for the national side in the T20 World Cup last year against New Zealand.

It was pure agony for Meg Lanning and her side, with Delhi succumbing to a third straight loss in a WPL final. In each tournament edition, they have finished top of the league stage to secure a direct entry into the final and have lost on all occasions.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock to power Mumbai Indians to a second WPL title win. The India star saved her best for the big day, as her scintillating half-century was instrumental in taking MI to a fighting 149 for 7 despite an underwhelming effort from the other batters.

While MI were thought to have put a below-par score on a batting track, Delhi batters put undue pressure on themselves to finish at 141 for 9 despite a late surge from Marizanne Kapp and teenager Niki Prasad.