Hardworking college girl from Surat sells 'shot momos', viral video inspires netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: We can't deny that the term momo makes us hungry. The hot red chutney complements the soft and juicy dumplings well. Over time, everyone in India has grown to enjoy this street dish for its light, juicy, spicy, and filling features, and you can easily find small momo outlets wherever you go in India. Among them is this Surat college student who created a novel method of serving momo with several sauces. Her creation is known as 'shot momos,' and it has impressed many people. The video was shared by the food vlogger thehungrysurati on Instagram. Watch it here:

The video shows the student making her signature momo dish and giving it to a customer. It's worth noting that the momos are formed in such a way that they also act as miniature bowls for the many sauces that come with the dish. She then tops the momos with green chutney, red chutney, tomato chutney, and mayonnaise.

"A collage girl selling delicious shot momos. Have you ever tried this?" reads the clip caption.

The video has garnered over 12.6 million views and 792k likes so far, with many people praising the girl's cleanliness while cooking and serving momos. Some netizens raised worry about her business's success, citing the time it would take to fill the momos with sauces individually during peak hours.

"Finally, hygiene street food in India," one person said. "Most imp thing to observe is she enjoys cooking momos for people and smile at the end when she gives it to customer is priceless," another person said.

Another netizen wished her luck and expressed concern about her business, writing, "Wishing all the best to the girls, but serving the momos with individually filling them with sauces and chutney is too time consuming, wondering how they will manage the crowd as and how their business flourishes."