Cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently seen at the airport wearing a casual outfit in white, black, and grey, which he enhanced with a stunning luxury watch – a Rolex Day-Date 40 Diamond Pave featuring a red sapphire bezel. This men's timepiece from the Swiss brand boasts a 40mm case made of 18kt yellow gold, complemented by a dial adorned with intricate diamonds.

As reported by The Indian Horology, a luxury watch tracker, Hardik Pandya's watch is valued at USD 280,000, which translates to around Rs 2.43 crore (approximately Rs 2,43,05,000). It is important to note that prices may fluctuate based on the retailer, location, and availability. The watch is an ideal choice for luxury enthusiasts, featuring a diamond pave dial, gold-tone hands, and Roman numeral hour markers.

The watch features eight baguette-cut diamonds and two baguette-cut sapphires positioned at the 6 and 9 o'clock marks. Notable aspects include a striking red sapphire bezel that adds a splash of color and sophistication. Crafted from 18kt yellow gold, the case exudes elegance. Additionally, the watch is equipped with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal to protect the dial from damage and comes with a President bracelet made from precious metals.

Earlier, cricketer Abhishek Sharma was recently seen wearing a Rolex watch. A post by The Indian Horology indicates that he donned a Rolex GMT Master II Batman, valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh.

The stainless steel version of the watch showcases a black dial paired with a striking two-tone bezel in blue and black, making it a notable addition to the Rolex collection. Its GMT function is particularly beneficial for travelers and individuals who require the ability to monitor multiple time zones.