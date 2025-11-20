Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos

In the photo, dressed in matching traditional outfits, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma could be seen packing on PDA; however, more than that, netizens were surprised to see a blinding diamond on Mahieka Sharma's ring finger.

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya is back in the spotlight, this time about the rumours of his engagement to Mahieka Sharma, with whom he went official a few months ago. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians skipper took to his Instagram account to drop a carousel of photos and videos, some of them featuring his lady love. However, the one video that has grabbed everyone's attention is that of Mahieka Sharma flaunting a huge diamond ring on her finger, which has led many to speculate that the two are engaged.

Is Hardik Pandya engaged to Mahieka Sharma?

In the photo, dressed in matching traditional outfits, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma could be seen packing on PDA; however, more than that, netizens were surprised to see a blinding diamond on Mahieka Sharma's ring finger, leading fans to believe that the two love birds have decided to take the plunge.

Who was Hardik Pandya married to?

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya was previously married to Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic. The two tied the knot in 2020 but after only four years of marriage, announced their separation in July 2024. The former couple is parents to a baby boy, Agastya Pandya.

In a joint statement, they said, "After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the center of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness."

After his divorce from Natasa, Hardik Pandya was briefly dating Jasmin Walia. After the breakup, he began a relationship with Mahieka Sharma.

