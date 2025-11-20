Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?

Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills

'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

Planting Stories, Growing Futures: US-Based Gujarati Theatre Visionary Prafulkumar Panchal Wins Prestigious Award

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeViral

VIRAL

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos

In the photo, dressed in matching traditional outfits, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma could be seen packing on PDA; however, more than that, netizens were surprised to see a blinding diamond on Mahieka Sharma's ring finger.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 03:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya is back in the spotlight, this time about the rumours of his engagement to Mahieka Sharma, with whom he went official a few months ago. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians skipper took to his Instagram account to drop a carousel of photos and videos, some of them featuring his lady love. However, the one video that has grabbed everyone's attention is that of Mahieka Sharma flaunting a huge diamond ring on her finger, which has led many to speculate that the two are engaged. 

Is Hardik Pandya engaged to Mahieka Sharma? 

In the photo, dressed in matching traditional outfits, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma could be seen packing on PDA; however, more than that, netizens were surprised to see a blinding diamond on Mahieka Sharma's ring finger, leading fans to believe that the two love birds have decided to take the plunge. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@hardikpandya93)

Who was Hardik Pandya married to?

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya was previously married to Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic. The two tied the knot in 2020 but after only four years of marriage, announced their separation in July 2024. The former couple is parents to a baby boy, Agastya Pandya. 

In a joint statement, they said, "After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the center of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness."

After his divorce from Natasa, Hardik Pandya was briefly dating Jasmin Walia. After the breakup, he began a relationship with Mahieka Sharma. 

READ | Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey? Arbaaz Khan CONFIRMS 'working on' Dabangg 4

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Will BJP replace Nitish after 2027 UP Polls? Why 10th swearing-in may begin end?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE