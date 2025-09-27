Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny locks

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

Lokah Chapter 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s...

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown te

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeViral

VIRAL

Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny locks

If you're suffering from dry hair, breakage, and styling problems, it's time to take control. Here are some treatment options to help prevent hair damage from hard water:

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny locks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you have hard water at home, you're probably well aware of stained dishes, limescale, stiff clothes, and soap that doesn't lather. But did you know that water hardness doesn't just affect your home? Unfortunately, your hair can also be affected by the mineral deposits in hard water.

If you're suffering from dry hair, breakage, and styling problems, it's time to take control. Here are some treatment options to help prevent hair damage from hard water:

6 hard water hair remedies

1: Apple Cider Vinegar Wash

In addition to mineral deposits, one reason hard water can affect your hair's health is that hard minerals also raise the pH level of your water. The higher your hair's pH level, the more likely you are to experience dryness, frizz, and other irritating problems. Fortunately, apple cider vinegar is acidic, and this lower pH can help make your hair more manageable.

To start, mix apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle and apply to your scalp. Apply the mixture to the ends of your hair and let it sit for about five minutes, then rinse.

2: Special Shampoo

There are two main options for hard water shampoos: clarifying and chelating.

Clarifying shampoo is designed to remove residue from your scalp and hair, including some mineral deposits from hard water. It's not the best choice for colored or curly hair because excessive use can increase dryness, but occasionally incorporating it into your hair care routine can help control other problems.

Chelating shampoo contains "chelating agents" that are better at binding to mineral deposits and washing them away. This allows your regular shampoo, conditioner, and other treatments to actually reach your hair and work better.

3: Hair Masks and Leave-In Conditioners

Moisturizing products can work more effectively if left on for a longer period of time, so masks and leave-in conditioners are great options for combating hair damage. For best results, use products containing coconut or argan oil.

4: Lemon Juice

Like apple cider vinegar, lemons are acidic, meaning they can help balance your hair's pH level. You can make this DIY treatment with water and fresh lemon or lime juice—just remember to apply it after washing your hair and leave it on for a few minutes to prevent the shampoo from rinsing it out.

5: Baking Soda Wash

Some say baking soda is a great treatment for hair with hard water because it can help neutralise the acid. Others say it's not the best option, especially in the long term, as baking soda can damage colored hair and cause breakage. If you decide to wash it shampoo-free, use it sparingly.

6: Water Softeners

By far the most comprehensive, reliable, and long-term solution on this list, water softeners help prevent hair damage at the source by removing hard minerals. Unlike shower filters, these systems clean the water from every faucet and shower in your home and address a variety of problems, such as hard laundry water, soap scum, stains on dishes, and more.

Also read: When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials
Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hails US President
BIG boost for NCR commuters: High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad
High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad
Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’
Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’
Pakistan's internet speed will leave you SHOCKED, here's how it compares with India
Pakistan's internet speed will leave you SHOCKED, check details here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK he
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE