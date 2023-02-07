Search icon
Happy Rose Day 2023: Singles savagely mock Rose Day with hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter

Social media singles are also commemorating Rose Day. Well, they are making the most inventive and hilarious fun of the situation. Here are a few of the memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

The first day of Valentine's Week is today, which is Rose Day. Many people are eagerly observing this day and preparing for the week-long celebration of love that will ultimately lead to Valentine's Day, observed on February 14. However, some people, particularly those who are single, are not wholly thrilled to take part in this festive week. As a result, while Twitter is currently inundated with a lot of tweets about love, there are also some shares that singles will find to be completely relevant.

Twitter is trending with rose day wishes and messages but at the same time, it's giving rise to hilarious memes and jokes on the microblogging platform that are especially found relatable to single people during Valentine's week. Let's look at some memes that will make you laugh out loud:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
