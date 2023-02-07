Happy Rose Day 2023: Singles savagely mock Rose Day with hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter

The first day of Valentine's Week is today, which is Rose Day. Many people are eagerly observing this day and preparing for the week-long celebration of love that will ultimately lead to Valentine's Day, observed on February 14. However, some people, particularly those who are single, are not wholly thrilled to take part in this festive week. As a result, while Twitter is currently inundated with a lot of tweets about love, there are also some shares that singles will find to be completely relevant.
Twitter is trending with rose day wishes and messages but at the same time, it's giving rise to hilarious memes and jokes on the microblogging platform that are especially found relatable to single people during Valentine's week. Let’s look at some memes that will make you laugh out loud:
Flower shop owner be like#roseday2023 #RoseDay #HappyRoseDay pic.twitter.com/BpBjPHTDDo — Aaryan Asthana (@aaryan_asthana) February 7, 2023
*Single me after seeing people celebrating rose day*pic.twitter.com/M45aFJ3Wow — Pintu (@Pintuu0) February 7, 2023
Friend : Tujhe pata hai Valentine's Day se pehle Rose Day, Hug Day aise days aate hai.
Le Single Me : pic.twitter.com/xEdenGrGQD — Suyog Arvind Vengsarkar (@SuyogSr) February 4, 2023
Single people for straight one week #Valentinesweek #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/uIsZrIaQN3 — Thapa Kusum - कुसुम थापा (@Kusum22466) February 7, 2023
Happy #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/Z16LuOSn55 — ஜெயிலர் என்றும் ரஜினி (@rkmmdu2021) February 7, 2023
Single gang, where you at? #rose #RoseDay #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2023 #Valentine pic.twitter.com/60V7imwJrn — Shardings (@shardingsmeet) February 7, 2023
Rose Day... pic.twitter.com/wlzvwgKyeJ — Prof cheems (@Prof_Cheems) February 7, 2023
Happy rose day to all my rosy friends #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/PBnLTXnefp — धानी (@Dhani001987) February 7, 2023
Rose Day pic.twitter.com/zfH0x4TD3e — ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ-(@Naam_Hi_Kafi_H) February 7, 2023
Couple's wishing happy roseday to each other...
Me to myself:-#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/BYcdoT69dH— crush (@crusherotic) February 7, 2023