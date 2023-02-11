Happy Promise Day 2023: Singles take over social media with hilarious 'Promise Day' memes | Photo: Twitter

Whether single or in a relationship, people all over the world are enthusiastically celebrating Valentine's Day in various ways. Valentine's Week officially began on February 7 with a wholehearted Rose Day celebration. Valentine's Week's fifth day, Promise Day, is being observed by lovers all over the world.

On this day, partners promise to be faithful to one another and even fulfill their partner's wishes. Many people even exchange adorable gifts. Those who are single, however, have taken to social media to celebrate the day with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the funniest memes that internet users shared on Promise Day

Promise day par log ek dusre ko promise karte hue aur me #promiseday meme banata hua ... pic.twitter.com/z3BFCEb4kR — Sameer (@NamoleSameer) February 11, 2023

#PromiseDay

He: Happy Promise Day.

She: Promise karo aaj ke baad kabhi message nahin karoge

He: pic.twitter.com/im80Rtf7Ug — memes_waale_log (@memes_waale_log) February 11, 2023

