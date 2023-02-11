Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Happy Promise Day 2023: Singles take over social media with hilarious 'Promise Day' memes

Internet users have taken to social media to celebrate 'Promise Day' with hilarious memes.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Happy Promise Day 2023: Singles take over social media with hilarious 'Promise Day' memes
Happy Promise Day 2023: Singles take over social media with hilarious 'Promise Day' memes | Photo: Twitter

Whether single or in a relationship, people all over the world are enthusiastically celebrating Valentine's Day in various ways. Valentine's Week officially began on February 7 with a wholehearted Rose Day celebration. Valentine's Week's fifth day, Promise Day, is being observed by lovers all over the world.

On this day, partners promise to be faithful to one another and even fulfill their partner's wishes. Many people even exchange adorable gifts. Those who are single, however, have taken to social media to celebrate the day with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the funniest memes that internet users shared on Promise Day

 

 

 

 

READ | 'Satyam Shivam Sunderam': Ex-Google MD shares possible desi-filmy twist between Google, Apple, Microsoft in viral post

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.