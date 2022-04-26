Happy or sad: Optical illusion will reveal your mood based on what you first see

(Image Source: @brightside.official/TikTok)

These days you might see quite a few optical illusions and picture puzzles going viral on social media. Optical illusions are something that deceives the eye by appearing to be other than it is. One such optical illusion is going viral which actually reveals a side of your personality.

This Danish optical illusion, shared on TikTok by Bright Side tells you whether your present state of mind is happy or sad based on what you see first or how you interpret the image. Solving such puzzles can also improve your IQ level and also test how your brain or eyesight is functioning.

Seeing apple first

Well, if you saw the outline of an eaten apple first it means good news. A voiceover explains, "If it's an apple to you, you take things for what they are and you are pretty happy with what you see in life. You know you can always rely on your close people and they will support you no matter what. You're always in a good mood and you pass it on to others."

Seeing two faces first

Seeing two faces first means that you may be going through a period of uncertainty. The voiceover explains, "Relationships are your big priority in life. You might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you. Remember, the best you can do is discuss it together and not hold it all in your heart. Things will surely get better."

There are several other optical illusions that may help you see different sides of your personality. There is one that will tell you what your life goals are. According to the US National Eye Institute, an optical illusion is something that plays tricks on your vision. It teaches us how our eyes and brain work together to see a two-dimensional image.