Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

VIRAL

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

New Zealand welcomed 2026 with fireworks lighting up the sky over Auckland, while residents in Tonga told the BBC they were hoping for “peace, hope, and blessing” in the year ahead.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video
An island country in the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first place in the world to enter 2026, marking the start of global New Year celebrations. Hours later, New Zealand welcomed 2026 with fireworks lighting up the sky over Auckland, while residents in Tonga told the BBC they were hoping for “peace, hope, and blessing” in the year ahead.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan swears by THIS green juice for better digestion, hormone balance; here's the recipe to try at home

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
