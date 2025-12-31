FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

HomeViral

VIRAL

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

Kiribati is a small island country located in the central Pacific Ocean.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Happy New Year 2026: As the world welcomed New Year 2026, the island nation of Kiribati once again became the first country to enter the New Year. While many parts of the world were still preparing for celebrations, Kiribati had already begun ringing in 2026, continuing a tradition it is well known for.

Where is Kiribati located? 

Kiribati is a small island country located in the central Pacific Ocean. It is made up of 33 coral islands spread across a large area of the ocean. The country lies close to the Equator and is divided into three main island groups: the Gilbert Islands, the Phoenix Islands, and the Line Islands.

Kiribati becomes the first country to welcome the New Year because of its unique time zone. The Line Islands, which are part of Kiribati, fall under UTC+14. This is the earliest time zone in the world. Due to this, the country enters a new day and a new year before any other nation.

This time zone change happened in 1995, when Kiribati decided to move the International Date Line eastward. The decision was taken so that all islands in the country could share the same calendar day. Since then, Kiribati has been known globally as the first place to celebrate New Year.

One of the most famous places in Kiribati during New Year celebrations is Kiritimati Island, also known as Christmas Island. It is one of the first inhabited places on Earth to welcome the New Year, attracting attention from across the world.

Despite being the first country to enter 2026, Kiribati celebrates the New Year simply and peacefully. Local communities gather with family and friends, attend church services, enjoy traditional music, and share meals.

While large cities around the world hold grand fireworks and parties hours later, Kiribati quietly marks the beginning of the year much earlier. Its location and time zone continue to make it special every New Year, reminding the world that 2026 truly begins in this small Pacific nation.

Also read: Long Weekends Calendar of 2026: Month-wise list to plan smart leaves for your next trip

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement