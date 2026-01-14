Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception, steals the limelight from newlyweds, fans react

Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in New Delhi, no damage reported

Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad, wishes to connect 'beyond families'

Viral video: Veer Pahariya subtly confirms break up, arrives at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's reception without Tara Sutaria, netizens say 'you deserve better'

Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch

Makar Sankranti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 14? Check state-wise list here

Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla makes FIRST public statement, expresses...: 'Tu ena joga kita'

PM Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s induction into Kenjutsu, bags global honour in Japanese Martial arts: ‘Decades of dedicated…’

US President Donald Trump to take 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters: ‘End game is to win’

US Major Crackdown: Designates Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan as ‘terrorist’ over alleged funding, providing material to Hamas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception, steals the limelight from newlyweds, fans react

Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception

Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad, wishes to connect 'beyond families'

Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

Viral video: Veer Pahariya subtly confirms break up, arrives at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's reception without Tara Sutaria, netizens say 'you deserve better'

Veer Pahariya arrives at Nupur-Stebin Ben's reception with Tara, netizens react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeViral

VIRAL

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Send these Makar Sankranti wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to your family, friends, and loved ones on this auspicious festival.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 06:36 AM IST

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Makar Sankranti 2026 is celebrated on January 14, symbolising a period of positivity and good health. Rituals like flying kites and preparing sweets with jaggery and sesame seeds reflect warmth, unity, and abundance. This festival, observed across the country under various names such as Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayan, and Magh Bihu.

Here are 25+ Makar Sankranti wishes, messages, and quotes to spread positivity this festive season:

  • May the Sun bring happiness, prosperity, and success into your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!
  • On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with warmth, joy, and good fortune.
  • Wishing you peace, prosperity, and good health on Makar Sankranti.
  • May the festival of harvest bless your home with abundance and harmony.
  • Let the sweetness of jaggery fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Sankranti!
  • Makar Sankranti reminds us that even the Sun changes its path for a brighter future.
  • As the Sun begins its northward journey, may your life move towards success and joy.
  • Harvest the good times and let go of the old—Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • Tradition teaches us gratitude; Sankranti teaches us hope.
  • May your dreams soar as high as kites in the Sankranti sky.
  • On this holy day, may your sins be washed away and your heart be filled with devotion.
  • May the blessings of Surya Dev bring strength, wisdom, and prosperity to your life.
  • As the season changes, may positivity and peace enter your home.
  • May our family always stay blessed and united. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • Sending love and warmth to my family on this beautiful festival.
  • May our friendship grow stronger with every festival. Happy Sankranti!
  • Wishing you prosperity and success on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2026.
  • May this festival bring growth, harmony, and new opportunities.
  • Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti. May the year ahead be fruitful.
  • Celebrate the joy of togetherness and new beginnings this Makar Sankranti
  • May your home be filled with laughter and sweetness this festive season
  • Happy Makar Sankranti! Time to rise, shine, and celebrate
  • May success touch new heights in your life, just like soaring kites
  • Let this Sankranti mark the start of brighter and better days
  • Wishing you good health, good luck, and endless smiles
  • May your home be filled with laughter and sweetness this festive season
  • Happy Makar Sankranti! Time to rise, shine, and celebrate
  • May this Makar Sankranti bring warmth, happiness, and new beginnings into your life
  • Wishing you sweet moments, bright days, and soaring dreams this Makar Sankranti
  • Let your worries melt like til-gud, and your joy rise like a kite in the sky
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception, steals the limelight from newlyweds, fans react
Salman Khan gives Bhaijaan vibes at Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben's wedding reception
Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in New Delhi, no damage reported
Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in New Delhi,
Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad, wishes to connect 'beyond families'
Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship
Viral video: Veer Pahariya subtly confirms break up, arrives at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's reception without Tara Sutaria, netizens say 'you deserve better'
Veer Pahariya arrives at Nupur-Stebin Ben's reception with Tara, netizens react
Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch
Donald Trump flashed middle fingers? Viral video shows US President making…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement