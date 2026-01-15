FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with family and friends during Assam’s Bhogali Bihu harvest festival.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:03 AM IST

Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is one of Assam’s most beloved festivals. Celebrated with warmth, food, and togetherness, it marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

In 2026, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on January 15. As families gather around the meji bonfire and share festive meals, exchanging heartfelt wishes becomes an important part of the celebration.

Here are 25+ Magh Bihu wishes, messages, and quotes to spread positivity this festive season:

  • May the warmth of the meji fire fill your home with happiness and prosperity. Happy Magh Bihu 2026!
  • Wishing you a joyful Bhogali Bihu filled with love, laughter, and delicious feasts.
  • May this Magh Bihu bring peace, good health, and success to you and your family.
  • Let us celebrate the harvest with gratitude and joy. Happy Magh Bihu!
  • May the spirit of Bhogali Bihu bless your life with abundance and harmony.
  • May the blessings of Agni Dev bring warmth and prosperity to your home this Magh Bihu.
  • On this auspicious occasion, may your fields be fertile and your heart be content.
  • Sending heartfelt Magh Bihu greetings filled with tradition and togetherness.
  • May the joy of Uruka night and the blessings of Magh Bihu stay with you always.
  • Celebrate Magh Bihu with gratitude for nature and respect for tradition.
  • May our home always be filled with love, laughter, and festive warmth. Happy Magh Bihu!
  • Grateful to celebrate another Magh Bihu together as a family.
  • May this harvest season strengthen our bonds and bring us closer.
  • Wishing my family happiness and abundance this Bhogali Bihu.
  • May our family always share meals, smiles, and memories like this. 
  • Magh Bihu reminds us that gratitude is the true harvest of life.
  • Celebrate abundance, honour tradition, and welcome new beginnings.
  • The warmth of the bonfire mirrors the warmth of togetherness.
  • Magh Bihu teaches us to cherish what we have.
  • Festivals are best celebrated with shared hearts and shared meals.
  • May this Magh Bihu inspire you to move forward with hope and courage.
  • Let the end of the harvest mark the start of new dreams.
  • As the Sun begins its northward journey, may your life move toward success.
  • Celebrate today with gratitude and tomorrow with confidence.
  • May tradition guide you and optimism lead you ahead.
