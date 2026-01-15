Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones

Uttar Pradesh: Manipur to get 15-km-long new Southern bypass, built with cost of Rs 55 crore, to connect with state highway, check details
VIRAL
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with family and friends during Assam’s Bhogali Bihu harvest festival.
Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is one of Assam’s most beloved festivals. Celebrated with warmth, food, and togetherness, it marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.
In 2026, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on January 15. As families gather around the meji bonfire and share festive meals, exchanging heartfelt wishes becomes an important part of the celebration.