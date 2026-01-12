Happy Lohri 2026: Top 25+ wishes, quotes, messages to celebrate this harvest festival with loved ones

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes, quotes, and messages to share with family and friends.
Why Lohri is celebrated
Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival celebrated a day before Makara Sankranti, marking the Sun’s transition into Capricorn and the beginning of Uttarayana. Spiritually, Lohri honours the Sun God, fire (Agni), and nature. The sacred bonfire symbolises positivity, renewal, and the burning away of negativity.
Here are 25+ Lohri wishes, messages, and quotes to spread light, laughter, and positivity this festive season:
- May the sacred fire of Lohri burn away all worries and fill your life with happiness.
- Wishing you warmth, joy, and prosperity on this auspicious Lohri 2026.
- May your home be blessed with peace and abundance this Lohri.
- As the bonfire lights up the night, may your life shine with success.
- Happy Lohri to you and your family, may the harvest bring prosperity.
- May this Lohri bless you with good health and endless happiness.
- Let us thank nature for its blessings and celebrate Lohri with gratitude.
- May your days be as sweet as rewri and jaggery this Lohri.
- Sending heartfelt Lohri wishes filled with love and positivity.
- May the warmth of Lohri bring comfort and joy to your life.
- Happy Lohri to my wonderful family, may we always stay united and blessed.
- Celebrating Lohri with family is the greatest joy, wishing us happiness always.
- May our home be filled with warmth, laughter, and prosperity this Lohri.
- Thankful for family, food, and togetherness this Lohri 2026.
- Wishing my parents health, peace, and happiness this Lohri.
- May Lohri strengthen our family bonds and bring endless joy.
- Grateful to celebrate this beautiful festival with my loved ones.
- Let the flames of Lohri keep our family safe and blessed.
- Warm Lohri wishes to the people who make my life complete.
- Happy Lohri, my friend, may your life be full of success and smiles.
- Let’s celebrate Lohri with laughter, dance, and unforgettable memories.
- Wishing you warmth, happiness, and great times this Lohri.
- May our friendship shine brighter than the Lohri bonfire.
- Happy Lohri, may this festival bring you new opportunities.
- Cheers to good friends and great celebrations this Lohri 2026.
- Let’s dance, sing, and celebrate the spirit of Lohri together.
- Happy Lohri to a friend who makes every festival special.
- Wishing you a blessed first Lohri filled with love and prosperity.
- May this Lohri mark the beginning of a joyful journey together.
- Happy Lohri to the newest parents, may your home be filled with blessings.
- Celebrating new beginnings this Lohri, best wishes to your family.
- May the festival bring happiness, health, and harmony to your lives.
- Warm Lohri wishes as you celebrate this special milestone.
- May your first Lohri be as memorable as it is meaningful.
- Blessings of joy and abundance to your growing family.
- Happy Lohri, may love and laughter always surround you.
- Like the Lohri fire, let hope rise, and fears fade away.
- Happy Lohri! May the bonfire's warmth fill your life with endless joy and prosperity.
- Happy Lohri 2026: Love's harvest never ends.
- Wishing you a Lohri blessed with sweet rewri and sweeter moments with loved ones.
- May Lohri unite us in gratitude and glee.
- Lohri 2026: Let the fire burn away worries, igniting success in your path.
- Warm Lohri greetings! May this festival bring a harvest of happiness to your home.
- Happy Lohri to the family - may Agni bless us with health and abundance.
- May this Lohri bring joy, prosperity, and good health to your life. Happy Lohri 2026!
- On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, may the glow of the bonfire light up your life. Wishing you a year filled with warmth and positivity!
- May the warmth of the Lohri bonfire fill your home with love and happiness. Wishing you and your family a joyous Lohri!
- As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows burn away with it. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones!
- Celebrate Lohri with bhangra beats and bountiful blessings for 2026!
- Lohri ki shubhkamnayein! Sesame and jaggery sweeten your year ahead
Find your daily dose of All Latest News
including Sports News
, Entertainment News
, Lifestyle News
, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.