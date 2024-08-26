Happy Janmashtami 2024: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook status to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated today, August 26. Janmashtami is one of the popular Hindu festivals, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm all around the world. Hindus fast for the entire day, decorate their homes, perform pujas, and visit temples.

Share Janmashtami wishes, messages, and images with loved ones to seek Lord Krishna's blessings. Social media buzzes with Janmashtami wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp Status.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Whatsapp messages, status and wishes



May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquility. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!

I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami!

Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.

Remember the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!



