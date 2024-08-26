Happy Janmashtami 2024: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook status to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday
Happy Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated today, August 26. Janmashtami is one of the popular Hindu festivals, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm all around the world. Hindus fast for the entire day, decorate their homes, perform pujas, and visit temples.
Share Janmashtami wishes, messages, and images with loved ones to seek Lord Krishna's blessings. Social media buzzes with Janmashtami wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp Status.
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Whatsapp messages, status and wishes
- May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquility. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!
- I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!
- May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami!
- Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.
- Remember the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Quotes
- “Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality.” - The Bhagavad Gita
- “Do everything you have to do,
- But not with greed, not with ego,
- Not with lust, not with envy but
- With love, compassion, humility and devotion.” Happy Janmashtami!
- May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries and sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!
- “A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return” Jai Shree Krishna!
- Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!