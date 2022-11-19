International Men’s Day: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes (Photo: Twitter/sagarcasm)

International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19 to recognize and celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men. The day also sheds light on issues that men face toxic masculinity, gender roles and stereotypes.

Unlike International Women's Day (March 8), International Men’s Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations. Apart from men's day, World Toilet Day is also observed on November 19. A lot of memes are being shared on the internet when both these days fall on the same date.

Netizens are also sharing memes about the fact that Men's Day does not create any buzz like Women's Day.

Check out the best memes here:

1. Brands on Women's Day

2. Brands on Men's Day InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/5avLKlOR0o — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2022

Ah yes, International men's day pic.twitter.com/IxClHgMi2h — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) November 19, 2022

When the one day dedicated to you coincides with world toilet day. InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/2NZS5rgaNp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2022

Happy international men's day brothers. InternationalMensDay



people on people on men's

women's day day pic.twitter.com/0vM0Z0sTEf — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 19, 2022

International men's day and world toilet day both are on same day

Mens pic.twitter.com/hsiJOaztv6 — Ankit (@Ankitkarn__) November 19, 2022

When you get to know International Men's Day and World Toilet Day falls on the same day pic.twitter.com/sSSOMpEj6O — Aakriti Khanna (Khannajikiladki) November 19, 2022

When you realise it's men's day and toilet day both today. pic.twitter.com/koxUvJePBV — Umang Chhajed (@umangchhajed) November 19, 2022

