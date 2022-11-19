Search icon
International Men’s Day: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

International Men’s Day: You can share these memes as Men's Day wishes

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

International Men’s Day: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes (Photo: Twitter/sagarcasm)

International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19 to recognize and celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men. The day also sheds light on issues that men face toxic masculinity,  gender roles and stereotypes.

Unlike International Women's Day (March 8), International Men’s Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations. Apart from men's day, World Toilet Day is also observed on November 19. A lot of memes are being shared on the internet when both these days fall on the same date.

Netizens are also sharing memes about the fact that Men's Day does not create any buzz like Women's Day.

Check out the best memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

