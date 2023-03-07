Happy Holi 2023: Check out hilarious memes that will add more colour to your Holi celebrations (photo: Twitter)

Holi 2023: We all have geared to celebrate the festival of colours with gulal, pichkaris, water balloons, and more. This year, Holi is being celebrated on Wednesday, March 8. However, people also celebrated Choti Holi on Tuesday.

Earlier, people were confused regarding the dates of the festival. However, the main festival is on March 8. With the Holi celebrations, memes have also flooded Twitter with one user sharing how bravely they go to play Holi after applying oil to their skin. Without much ado, check out some of the funny posts here:

Me searching my old clothes to wear in Holi celebration pic.twitter.com/geln5rjcU7 — Ashish (@brb_memes7) March 6, 2023

Me trying to remove colour from my face after Holi pic.twitter.com/wDdDJNvGVU — Ashish (@brb_memes7) March 6, 2023

Me after applying oil all over my face going bindaas in front of everyoneboat pic.twitter.com/rfqOqqf9qN — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) March 7, 2023

