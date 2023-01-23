Search icon
'Happy hangover,' says Zomato after Mumbai girl drunk orders Rs 25,000 biryani from Bangalore

The drunk girl from Mumbai placed an order from Meghana Foods in Bengaluru, which many hailed as 'the best'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

'Happy hangover,' says Zomato after Mumbai girl drunk orders Rs 25,000 biryani from Bangalore
'Happy hangover,' says Zomato after Mumbai girl drunk orders Rs 25,000 biryani from Bangalore

Biryani was a popular choice on the food delivery website Zomato last year with 186 orders being delivered every minute across the nation.  A drunk woman from Mumbai purchased 2,500 worth of biryani on Saturday from Megahana Foods, Bangalore.

The girl (with the handle subiii) tweeted about her experience ordering food while intoxicated, and the comments section of her post quickly evolved into a celebration of the city's iconic restaurant. 

Subhi tweets while sharing the screenshot of her order and says, “did I drunk order 2500 rs worth of biryani all the way from Bangalore.” This social media tweet has gained more than 7,000 likes. 

The world's largest food delivery service, Zomato, joined the discussion and added that it would be a "happy hangover." Zomato Twitter team joined in on the fun, tweeting: "Subii, you'll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience."

After she received the order, she posted pictures of biryani, papad, salan, and salad served on a plate and tweeted, “best decision ever, @zomato where is my paycheck.”

(Also Read: Old Pension Scheme: Himachal Pradesh implements OPS, employees can expect THESE benefits)

Many people questioned how the girl managed to order food from another city. Using this chance, Zomato informed the public about Zomato Intercity Legends and tweeted, “Zomato Legends is a new offering by Zomato that ensures delivery of India's most iconic dishes from legendary restaurants across cities by using mobile refrigeration technology which increases the shelf life of the dish. Hopefully, this information will help you to try out this offering.”

The comment section was filled with laughter and many hailed it as the ‘best’ hangover decision. One user wrote, "Meghna Foods is the best (maybe after Biryani Zone)." Another wrote, "As someone who really misses Meghana's biryani, I entirely support this drunken decision." 

A user supported the girl's decision. "drunk ordered meghanas? awesome drunk decision i support," the user wrote. Another user called it "worth it." 

One internet user joked that the girl was "definitely drunk" for choosing Bangalore's Biryani over Hyderabad's, and another added that the same was true of Kolkata's Biryani.

A user even advised her on how one should eat biryani.

